Uzbekistan's HUMO launches co-badged payment card with UnionPay

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Uzbekistan's national payment system HUMO has partnered with UnionPay International and Agrobank to launch a new co-badged UnionPay–HUMO payment card.

According to a statement from HUMO, the card combines the capabilities of Uzbekistan's national payment system with UnionPay's international payment network, allowing cardholders to make payments both within Uzbekistan and abroad.

Agrobank will become the first bank to issue the new card. Customers are expected to be able to apply for the card starting in mid-August 2026.

The launch marks a further step in expanding cooperation between HUMO and UnionPay International and is aimed at broadening access to payment services with both domestic and international acceptance.

According to Trend's analysis, the introduction of the co-badged UnionPay–HUMO card reflects Uzbekistan's continued efforts to strengthen its payment infrastructure and enhance cross-border financial connectivity. Expanding partnerships between the national payment system and international payment networks can improve the convenience of cross-border transactions for individuals and businesses while supporting the country's broader financial modernization agenda. The initiative may also contribute to greater integration of Uzbekistan's banking sector into the global payments ecosystem.