Kazakhstan invests over $35B in transport corridors - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Kazakhstan has invested over $35 billion in the development of its transport and logistics infrastructure over the past fifteen years, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with representatives of the Chinese business community in Shanghai, the president's press service says.

"Kazakhstan must become a key transport and logistics hub linking China with Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Europe. This is our strategic goal. Currently, 13 international transport corridors pass through the country. Approximately 85% of rail traffic between China and Europe passes through Kazakhstan. Over the past fifteen years, the government has invested over $35 billion in developing transport and logistics infrastructure," he said.

Highlighting Kazakhstan's strategic positioning, the President emphasized the country's objective to serve as the primary transport and logistics hub connecting China with Central Asia, the South Caucasus, the Middle East, and Europe. Currently, 13 international transport corridors pass through Kazakhstan, and approximately 85% of all rail freight traffic between China and Europe is routed through the country.

To support these transit volumes, Kazakhstan is constructing new railway lines and expanding the cargo capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor). However, President Tokayev noted that modern transit competitiveness depends heavily on data exchange speeds and digital integration rather than infrastructure alone.

To address this, Kazakhstan is developing a unified digital ecosystem for international freight transport. The central project in this initiative is the "Smart Cargo" platform, a digital single window designed to integrate customs, logistics, and commercial services into a shared digital environment. The President invited Chinese technology, logistics, and infrastructure companies to participate in developing this digital transit space.

Additionally, President Tokayev outlined prospects for bilateral cooperation in the development of critical raw materials. He noted that Kazakhstan ranks among the global leaders in reserves of several strategic resources and intends to work with international partners to expand the production of high-value-added products.