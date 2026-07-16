m10 launched instant international transfers to over 140 countries – fast, direct, commission-free

Bir ecosystem’s fintech solution, m10, has expanded its global reach with instant international money transfers from wallet to card, now available in over 140 countries – including key regional destinations like Türkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine.

With this feature, users can send money abroad directly to a recipient’s bank card in just a few taps. Designed for speed, simplicity, and accessibility, it delivers a seamless cross-border experience. With zero commission, m10 stands out as one of the most cost-efficient solutions on the market.

Whether supporting family, covering education-related expenses abroad, or managing international needs, m10 offers a fast, reliable, and easy way to make cross-border transfers.

Explore the product: m10.az/international-transfers

Download the app: m10.onelink.me/WzYm/p4gk6cvf

About m10

m10 is a digital wallet and fintech solution from the Bir ecosystem – the first fully integrated digital ecosystem in Azerbaijan and the Caucasus. Since its launch in 2022, m10 has provided a fast, secure, and intuitive way to manage money, from everyday payments and transfers to bills and a wide range of digital services. Integrated deeply within the Bir ecosystem, m10 delivers a unified and convenient financial experience designed for modern users.