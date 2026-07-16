Azerbaijan leads talks on digital trade integration along Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Azerbaijan is in talks with Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Türkiye regarding the integration of the “Single Window” system along the Middle Corridor, the head of the Department of Transport Policy at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Fariz Aliyev said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Aliyev made the announcement at the presentation of the “Single Window” information system.

“We are currently engaged in active negotiations with other partner countries—Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Türkiye—along the Middle Corridor. The goal is not to limit functionality to a single country, but to create a unified system that would cover all trade operations and documentation from the country of origin to the destination,” he said.

According to him, in the future, an Azerbaijani entrepreneur, for example, when importing goods from China, will be able to submit electronic applications for all necessary licenses, permits, and other documents through the “Single Window” system from the moment the container is shipped from the factory.

“Currently, the integration of more than 30 government agencies into the ‘Single Window’ system has been completed. A unified export procedure is already being implemented on a pilot basis, and by the end of the year, we plan to extend its functionality to import and transit operations,” Fariz Aliyev added.