Azerbaijan ranks 4th globally in UN Digital Trade survey - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Azerbaijan ranked 4th in the world and 1st in the regions of Southern and Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia in the UN’s 2025 global study on digitalization and the sustainable simplification of trade procedures, the Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Natig Shirinov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Shirinov made the announcement during his speech at the official presentation of the ‘Single Window’ information system, a digital logistics platform.

Furthermore, Shirinov noted that this result is seen as a consequence of reforms carried out in line with the 'Single Window' principle and the digitization of foreign trade processes.

''According to the results of the UN Global Survey on Digitalization and Sustainable Simplification of Trade Procedures in 2025, Azerbaijan ranked 4th in the world with an average score of 94.57% across eight indicators and 1st in the region of Southern and Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. In 2023, this figure stood at 86.05%, and our country ranked 9th,'' he said.

Natig Shirinov noted that the second phase of the 'Single Window' project has begun.

''At this stage, the summary import declaration and the transit customs declaration are fully integrated with the ‘Single Window’ information system. As a result, data on import and transit operations will be received, processed, and exchanged electronically between government agencies via a single platform; duplicate data submissions will be eliminated, and customs clearance will be faster,'' the deputy chairman emphasized.

According to him, the first phase of the project has already been successfully completed.

“All 154 functional and technical tasks planned for the first phase have been completed. On May 4, 2026, the first export customs declaration submitted through the ‘Single Window’ information system was successfully accepted, approved automatically, and the goods were released,” Natig Shirinov said.

He added that in the next phase of the project, import customs declarations, as well as documents related to other customs procedures, will also be integrated into the system.

“This approach will minimize the need for businesses to contact various government agencies separately, ensure the principle of one-time submission of information, and enable foreign trade operations to be conducted in a fully digital environment,” the deputy chairman of the State Customs Committee noted.