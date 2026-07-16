Azerbaijan leads CIS with first digital 'Single Window' trade system - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Azerbaijan has become the first country in the CIS to establish the ''Single Window'' information system, which brings together all key government agencies and stakeholders involved in foreign trade, transportation, and logistics on a single digital platform, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark at the official presentation of the “Single Window” information system, the Digital Logistics Platform.

''Negotiations are currently underway with Türkiye and Russia regarding the digital integration of transport documents. In the future, we plan to expand the system to include other partner countries along the Middle Corridor.

Azerbaijan has become the first country in the CIS to create the ''Single Window'' information system, which unites all key government agencies and stakeholders operating in the fields of foreign trade and the transport and logistics sector on a single digital platform,'' the deputy minister stated.

According to him, the project is not limited to the digitization of internal processes.

''Negotiations are currently underway with Türkiye and the Russian Federation regarding the integration of transport documents in a digital environment. In the future, we plan to expand the scope of integration to include Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Georgia, and other partner countries along the Middle Corridor,'' Hummattov noted.

The Deputy Minister stated that, in the first phase of the project, the export processes for plants and plant products were digitized. Currently, the process for submitting fumigation applications, handled by the Ministry of Agriculture, is fully electronic, and applications for export customs declarations are accepted through a unified digital platform.

'''The 'Single Window' information system is not just a digital platform, but a key element of a new approach to management in the areas of foreign trade, transportation, and logistics in our country. Once the system is fully implemented, bureaucratic obstacles will be minimized, documentation and the process of obtaining permits will be simplified, the speed of cargo transportation will increase, and the competitiveness of Azerbaijan’s international transport corridors will be further strengthened,'' Hummatov emphasized.