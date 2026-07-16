Azerbaijan targets lower logistics costs with new digital platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The 'Single Window' platform will reduce Azerbaijan’s logistics costs and strengthen its competitive advantages, the Executive Director of the Center for Economic Reform Analysis and Communications, Vusal Gasimli said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Gasimli made the remark at the official presentation of the 'Single Window' information system, a digital logistics platform.

''The new digital platform will improve the efficiency of public administration and will also help improve the country’s position in international logistics rankings and enhance its competitiveness in the transportation and logistics sector.

This platform will reduce costs and save time. In developed countries, logistics costs account for about 10 percent of gross domestic product; in developing countries, this figure ranges from 10 to 20 percent; and in landlocked countries, it sometimes exceeds 30 percent. Reducing these costs will strengthen Azerbaijan’s competitive advantages in the transportation and logistics sector and contribute to the implementation of the policy aimed at transforming the country into a regional logistics hub,'' he noted.

According to Gasimli, the platform will ensure data collection in a single center and enable data-driven decision-making within the government system.

''We collect data in a single information pool, and the relevant agencies use this data. Based on the analysis of this data, decisions are made using analytics. This is a very important factor in improving the effectiveness of public administration,'' he noted.

The executive director stated that the new system will also enable Azerbaijan to improve its ranking in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index.

''We have already created all the necessary conditions for this. This platform will help expand cooperation with partner countries along the East-West and North-South transport corridors in the future and will create the conditions for Azerbaijan to rank highly in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index,'' Vusal Gasimli emphasized.