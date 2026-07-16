Uzbekistan, Latvia discuss joint business council, trade house in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Uzbekistan and Latvia discuss bilateral trade and investment partnerships, including opening of a Latvian trade house in Tashkent.

This is reflected in an official statement of the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Latvia to Uzbekistan, Girts Jaunzems.

During the talks, the parties reviewed the implementation of decisions from the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission. A key focus was placed on the establishment of a joint Uzbek-Latvian Business Council and the planned opening of a Latvian trade house in Tashkent. The officials also highlighted the successful outcomes of the recent "Made in Uzbekistan" exhibition held in Riga, which featured around 70 Uzbek enterprises.

The discussions identified several high-potential sectors for expanding cooperation, including pharmaceuticals, the agro-industrial complex, and the production of fertilizers, packaging, and fish products. Additionally, the sides focused on transport logistics, emphasizing the expansion of routes utilizing Latvia's ports in Riga and Ventspils, increasing air cargo and passenger traffic, and attracting Latvian investment to new industrial projects across Uzbekistan.

"The parties confirmed their readiness for the consistent implementation of planned initiatives and strengthening the economic partnership," the ministry statement reads.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Latvia have agreed to double their bilateral road transport permit quota for 2027 following a meeting of the Joint Commission on Road Transport.

"The parties agreed to double the quota for permit forms for 2027. This will further expand the capabilities of national carriers to carry out international freight transport to Latvia and the European Union," the statement of the Ministry of Transport reads.

The discussions focused on key issues regarding the development of bilateral and transit road cargo transportation, the optimization of the permit system, and Uzbekistan's integration into the multilateral permit system of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT). The delegations also reviewed compliance with the European Agreement Concerning the Work of Crews of Vehicles Engaged in International Road Transport (AETR), technical vehicle inspections, and border control procedures.