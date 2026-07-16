Kazakhstan, Xiaomi explore high-tech partnership and EV cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Kazakhstan and Xiaomi discuss prospects for expanding high-tech partnerships and EVs.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh President, following Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's meeting with Lu Weibing, Partner and President of Xiaomi Corporation in Shanghai.

''During the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is prioritizing the development of a modern digital economy, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), and the growth of high-tech manufacturing. Pointing to the rising popularity of the Xiaomi brand in the region, the Kazakh leader proposed exploring joint projects in AI, computing power, cloud technologies, and digital platforms,'' the statement says, citing the president's meeting.

Lu Weibing presented the corporation’s strategic development plans, noting that Xiaomi is considering transitioning to a more streamlined and structured distribution system in the Kazakh and Central Asian markets. He also highlighted that training local specialists to maintain and operate complex AI systems remains a key priority on the company's agenda.

In this context, President Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan's interest in establishing partnerships in advanced manufacturing fields.

"We are highly interested in establishing partnerships in the production of electric vehicles, batteries, as well as intelligent transport systems," the President stated.

Following the talks, President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to support Xiaomi's initiatives to expand its operations in the country and build a long-term strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Corporation is one of the world's leading consumer electronics and smart manufacturing companies, headquartered in Beijing, China. Founded in 2010, the company has built a global presence through its smartphones, smart home devices, wearable technology, laptops, and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. In recent years, Xiaomi has expanded beyond consumer electronics into electric vehicles (EVs), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud technologies, and smart mobility solutions. The company operates in more than 100 countries and regions, with a strong presence across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Xiaomi invests heavily in research and development, focusing on AI integration, semiconductor technologies, robotics, and intelligent connected devices. Its strategy emphasizes creating an interconnected ecosystem of smart products while strengthening its position in high-tech manufacturing and digital innovation.