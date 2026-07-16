China's Guoyou Materials plans to expand Kazakhstan's Kuryk port capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. China's Guoyou Materials Industry Group Co., Ltd plans to expand Kazakhstan's Kuryk port capacity to 15 million tons.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh President, following Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's meeting with Yu Boyang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Guoyou Materials Industry Group Co., Ltd.

'''During the meeting, Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan's strategic goal to establish itself as a comprehensive Eurasian transport and logistics hub. In this regard, President Tokayev welcomed Guoyou Materials Group's initiative to build a multimodal port hub in the country, specifically through the ''Construction of a multifunctional port of Kuryk in the Mangystau region'' project. During the first year of the project's implementation, the corporation plans to bring the port's throughput capacity to 15 million tons,'' the statement says.

Furthermore, in the course of the meeting, the President expressed strong confidence that the initiative will significantly improve regional connectivity and trade routes.

''The implementation of such a large-scale project will allow for the development of integrated maritime and rail logistics, increase the throughput capacity of the region's transport infrastructure, and expand the export and transit capabilities of Kazakhstan,'' President Tokayev stated.

In turn, Yu Boyang shared detailed project plans and presented his vision for the future of maritime shipping in the Caspian Sea. The parties noted that the establishment of the port hub will provide a long-term socio-economic boost to the region, including job creation, the development of local human resources, and the active integration of Kazakh-made goods and services into the supply chain.