IEA says Middle East conflict disrupts critical mineral supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The Middle East conflict has affected supplies of aluminum, sulfur and raw materials used in the production of critical minerals.

According to the “Global Critical Minerals Market Review 2026” report published on the International Energy Agency (IEA) website, while the main consequences of the conflict affected oil and gas markets, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz also had a significant impact on mineral and metal markets, particularly aluminum, sulfur and helium.

According to the IEA, Middle Eastern countries account for about 8% of global aluminum production.

“Production restrictions at several regional aluminum plants have increased market pressures. In addition, the region supplies about a quarter of the world’s sulfur, and half of global seaborne shipments of this raw material pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Sulfur is a key raw material for producing sulfuric acid, which is required for fertilizer production as well as for processing a range of critical minerals, including copper, lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements,” the agency said.

The report noted that sulfur supply disruptions prompted China to restrict sulfuric acid exports in May 2026, affecting supply chains in both the critical minerals sector and fertilizer production.

According to the IEA, the subsequent rise in sulfuric acid prices increased production costs in industries linked to several critical minerals. “In some cases, sulfuric acid expenses exceeded energy costs and became the largest component of production expenses.”