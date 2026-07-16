ARB Media Group says media bears greater responsibility in covering religious issues

GUSAR, Azerbaijan, July 16. Media coverage of religious issues is not only a matter of journalism but also a question tied to the future of society, and the media bears greater responsibility in this area, Radik Ismayilov, chairman of the board of ARB Media Group, said, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Ismayilov made the remarks at a conference in Qusar titled “Coverage of Religious Issues in the Media: Shared Responsibility for Maintaining Religious Stability.”

He thanked the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations for organizing the event, saying that preserving religious stability is a shared responsibility not only of media representatives but of society as a whole.

Ismayilov said journalists covering religious issues must demonstrate a much higher level of responsibility than when preparing ordinary news reports.

“In the modern era, a news report can spread within seconds. A headline, an image or an article can lead to unexpected reactions and consequences. Therefore, the role of the media in this field has grown significantly compared with previous periods,” he said.

According to Ismayilov, modern media is no longer only a tool for transmitting information but has become an important social institution that shapes people’s attitudes toward events and toward each other.

“Every term used in covering religious topics, every headline chosen and every image published sends a certain message to society. That is why this field requires not only professionalism but also a high level of responsibility,” he said.

The ARB Media Group chairman said competition for ratings and views sometimes pushes fundamental journalistic principles into the background.

“Social media algorithms spread emotional and polarizing content more quickly. This can have particularly dangerous consequences when it comes to religious issues. Associating the actions of individuals with an entire religion, reinforcing stereotypes and making generalizations based on religious identity weakens mutual trust in society. The mission of the media is not to separate people from one another, but to bring them closer through accurate information,” he added.

Ismayilov said new forms of information manipulation are emerging, with artificial intelligence-generated fake images, out-of-context videos, disinformation campaigns and platforms promoting hate speech turning religious topics into tools of information warfare.

He said religion is also being used as a political instrument.

“While preparing a documentary on the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia in Europe, we witnessed this. Some right-wing parties that once held antisemitic positions now support Jews, while some left-wing forces that previously rejected Islam now defend Islam. Unfortunately, all of this is being used as a political tool,” he said.

Ismayilov said religious stability cannot be protected through legal mechanisms alone.

“Proper laws and state policies are important. However, one of the key factors is a healthy information environment. If the media is responsible, society will live with healthy information. If the information environment becomes toxic, the consequences will eventually appear in public relations,” he said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has its own experience in this area.

“For centuries, representatives of different religions have lived in Azerbaijan in an atmosphere of mutual respect. Mosques, churches and synagogues continue to operate side by side today. Religious diversity in Azerbaijan is not a source of conflict but a source of cultural enrichment,” Ismayilov said.

He added that while working on a documentary about the weakening of the tolerance model in Europe, they made several notable observations.

“People we interviewed in France said the French model of tolerance was gradually deteriorating. At the same time, they cited Azerbaijan’s model of tolerance as an example. We reflected these views in the documentary, and this made us proud,” he said.

Ismayilov stressed that tolerance is not only a historical legacy but also a value that must be protected every day, with the media playing a special role in preserving it.

“When covering religious issues, journalists should not only answer the traditional six questions of journalism, but also ask: ‘How will this news affect society?’” he said.

Ismayilov said covering religious topics should not be about censorship or restrictions, but about professional ethics and responsibility.

“Free media and responsible media are not contradictory concepts. On the contrary, true media freedom benefits society when it is complemented by responsibility. Relying on facts, maintaining balance, avoiding stereotypes and staying away from hate speech are matters of both professional ethics and public responsibility,” he said.

He added that religious leaders also have an important role in this process.

“Religious leaders should not shy away from the media and should remain open to journalists. Questions should be answered based on science and the essence of religion, not superstition. Mosques, churches and synagogues should be open to journalists, and a list of experts capable of speaking on religious issues should be prepared. This would significantly facilitate journalists’ work,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Ismayilov said bringing together media representatives, state institutions, religious communities and experts on a single platform demonstrates shared responsibility.

He expressed confidence that the ideas discussed at the conference would not be limited to an exchange of views but would also help establish practical directions for future work.