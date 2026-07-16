Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan economy grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. A gross domestic product (GDP) of 835.460 million manats (about $491.4 million) was produced in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in January-June 2026.

According to a report by the Nakhchivan State Statistics Committee, the figure increased by 2.5% compared with the same period last year.

The report noted that budget revenues of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, excluding subsidies, totaled 130.363 million manats (about $76.7 million) in January-June 2026. According to the agency, this was 1.7% higher than in the same period of 2025.

During the reporting period, budget expenditures of the autonomous republic amounted to 215.749 million manats (about $126.9 million), representing a 6.2% increase compared with January-June 2025.

The committee’s data also shows that 131.696 million manats (about $77.5 million) in investments were allocated to fixed capital in Nakhchivan during January-April 2026. This was 23.1% higher than in the same period of 2025.

According to the report “Macroeconomic Indicators of Socio-Economic Development of Azerbaijan for January-June 2026” published by the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, the country’s GDP totaled 65.207 billion manats (about $38.36 billion) in the first six months of 2026. According to Trend’s calculations, the figure increased by 0.8% compared with the same period of 2025.

During the reporting period, value added in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector declined by 0.7% to 19.610 billion manats (about $11.54 billion), while value added in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 1.5% to 45.596 billion manats (about $26.82 billion).