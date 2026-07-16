Kazakhstan, China's CCCC advance strategic transport and energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Kazakhstan and China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) discussed the progress of joint infrastructure projects vital to strengthening Kazakhstan's transport, logistics, and energy capacities.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh President, following Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's meeting with Zhang Binnan, President of CCCC.

''During the meeting, President Tokayev noted that CCCC has established itself as a reliable partner in delivering complex infrastructure projects across Kazakhstan. He emphasized the strategic importance of constructing the Bakhty–Ayagoz railway line, which is projected to substantially increase the volume of freight transport between Kazakhstan and China,'' the statement says.

Furthermore, the discussions also highlighted the significance of establishing a joint venture for dredging operations in the Caspian Sea.

"I am confident that the creation of this joint venture will establish a regional center capable of providing services to ensure safe navigation across the Caspian region and beyond," President Tokayev stated.

In addition, the parties discussed prospects for the development of the energy sector, and President Tokayev welcomed the signing of an agreement on the joint construction of Kazakhstan’s first pumped-storage power plant. Construction of the 600-MW facility is planned to take place in the Kargaly River valley in the Almaty region, with the participation of CCCC’s subsidiary, China International Water & Electric Corporation.