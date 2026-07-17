Wizz Air to launch direct flights between Baku and Bratislava

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Starting from October this year, Wizz Air will launch direct flights on the Baku–Bratislava route.

This was reported by the press office of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The statement notes that, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to expand its international route network, providing passengers with greater choice and more accessible travel opportunities. Today, nearly half of the airlines operating at the airport follow low-cost or hybrid business models.

"Currently, around 20 low-cost and hybrid airlines operate direct flights from Baku to more than 20 international destinations. Through carriers such as Wizz Air, Pegasus Airlines, Air Arabia, flydubai, flynas and others, passengers can travel directly to Budapest, Rome, Istanbul, Tashkent, Dubai, Sharjah, Antalya, Aktau and many other cities. A variety of fare options and flexible flight schedules allow travellers to choose services that best suit their budgets and travel needs.

In 2026, the route network continued to expand with new destinations. FLYONE Asia has launched scheduled flights to Tashkent, while FLYONE has commenced scheduled services to Chisinau. In addition, Wizz Air will launch direct flights on the Baku–Bratislava route starting in October this year.

The attraction of new airlines and the expansion of the route network form an integral part of Heydar Aliyev International Airport's long-term strategy to strengthen its international connectivity. This approach not only provides passengers with a wider choice of destinations and fare options but also contributes to enhancing Azerbaijan's connectivity within the global air transport network," the airport says.