Kazakhstan, EU reinforce security and regional partnership in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Kazakhstan and the European Union discussed perspectives of cooperation in the areas of security and regional partnerships.

This is reflected in the statement of the Kazakh MFA following Deputy Minister Arman Isetov's participation in the 13th Central Asia – European Union High-Level Political and Security Dialogue in Brussels.

According to information, the European Union delegation was led by Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

During the meeting, the participants engaged in a substantive exchange of views on key aspects of interregional cooperation, with a particular focus on the European Union’s ongoing program activities in Central Asia.

"In particular, the parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the Central Asian-EU Summit in Samarkand (April 3-4, 2025), as well as the Joint Central Asian-EU Roadmap (Luxembourg, October 23, 2023), with a focus on security cooperation. Delegates also reviewed the schedule of joint international events for 2026-2027," the statement says.

In his address, the Kazakh diplomat briefed the participants on the current geopolitical situation in Central Asia, highlighting Kazakhstan’s national and regional initiatives aimed at maintaining long-term stability and sustainable development. Isetov presented several constructive proposals designed to further enhance interregional interaction across political, economic, and security dimensions. The participating delegations reaffirmed their mutual interest in deepening cooperation in critical areas, including joint border management, combating terrorism and extremism, countering illicit drug trafficking, and expanding direct interagency cooperation among law enforcement bodies.

On the sidelines of the main session, Deputy Minister Isetov held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Secretary General Skoog to discuss the current state and prospects of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union. The diplomats paid special attention to the practical implementation of the bilateral agreements reached during the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Brussels on June 22-23, 2026. The high-level meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening the partnership between Central Asia and the European Union based on mutual trust and equal cooperation.