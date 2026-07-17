Turkmenistan targets trade route through Georgia’s Black Sea cargo terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Turkmenistan is negotiating the establishment of a dedicated cargo terminal on Georgia's Black Sea coast.

This was reported by the press service of the Turkmen government, following President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's address at the Turkmen-Georgian Business Forum in Tbilisi.

"Significant opportunities exist to expand bilateral cooperation in transport, logistics, communications, and infrastructure development, particularly through the strategic utilization of marine terminals," the report says, citing the Turkmen President.

President Berdimuhamedov underscored the essential role that private enterprises can play in shaping these integrated infrastructural networks and maximizing transit capacities for regional goods and services. He called upon the business communities of both nations to actively participate in the terminal project, highlighting it as a prime opportunity to demonstrate the practical benefits of public-private partnerships.

Additionally, the Turkmen President expressed a strong interest in studying Georgia’s advanced expertise in tourism and the service sector to support domestic development. He noted that the business forum is designed to catalyze bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation, serving as the foundation for a consistent, structured, and practical dialogue between the entrepreneurs of the two countries. Moving forward, such bilateral business events are expected to be organized on a regular, alternating basis in both Turkmenistan and Georgia.

Meanwhile, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Tbilisi on Thursday for a two-day state visit to Georgia.

The visit's agenda includes high-level talks with the leadership of Georgia in both narrow and expanded formats. In addition to the political dialogue, the visit will feature a Turkmen-Georgian business forum and a traveling exhibition of Turkmen products.