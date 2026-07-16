Kyrgyzstan, China implement major joint development projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Kyrgyzstan and China are currently implementing 11 major joint projects spanning agriculture, healthcare, transport infrastructure and environmental protection.

This was announced in a report published by the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, following a meeting between Kyrgyz Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov and Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Chen Xiaodong.

"At present, 11 major projects are planned and being implemented in such key areas as agricultural development, healthcare modernization, transport and customs infrastructure, the provision of specialized equipment, and environmental protection," the statement said.

The parties also discussed the further development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and reviewed the progress of ongoing joint initiatives.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue detailed discussions on the projects during the upcoming session of the Kyrgyz-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. Preparations will also continue for the signing of bilateral documents during the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan.

According to Trend's analysis, the broad range of ongoing Kyrgyz-Chinese projects reflects the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries and their focus on long-term economic development. Investment in agriculture, transport, healthcare, and environmental protection is expected to strengthen public infrastructure, improve regional connectivity, and create new opportunities for sustainable economic growth.