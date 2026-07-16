Azerbaijan's Zira advances to UEFA Conference League second qualifying qound

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The second-leg match of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round between Georgia's Torpedo Kutaisi and Azerbaijan's Zira took place in Kutaisi.

The Azerbaijani side secured a convincing 3-0 victory.

Eren Aydin opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Defender Amin Seydiyev doubled Zira's lead in the 39th minute, while Eren Aydin completed his brace in the 70th minute to seal the final score.

Zira advanced to the second qualifying round with a 6-0 aggregate victory over Torpedo.

In the next round, Rashad Sadygov's side will face the winner of the tie between Hegelmann (Lithuania) and Paide (Estonia).