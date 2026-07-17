Uzbekistan, Italy discuss mining and geological cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Uzbekistan and Italy discussed mining and geological cooperation between the two countries.

This is reflected in the statement published on Uzbekistan's government portal.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Minister of Mining and Geology of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bobir Islamov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic to Uzbekistan Guido De Sanctis.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Italy in the mining and geology sectors. In particular, special attention was paid to the metallurgy, hydrocarbons, as well as joint educational and scientific projects being implemented with the University of Pisa," the statement reads.

Following the negotiations, the sides agreed to maintain active cooperation in executing joint projects, attracting leading Italian industrial companies to the Uzbek market, and developing the bilateral partnership in geological exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral resources.

Recently, Uzbekistan and Italy’s Tuscany region agreed to draft and adopt a comprehensive joint roadmap to outline concrete projects.

The discussions took place during a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and an Italian delegation led by the Governor of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, in Tashkent on July 14.

"The meeting focused on strengthening the Uzbek-Italian strategic partnership, with a particular emphasis on trade, investment, cultural exchanges, and expanding direct interregional cooperation," the press service of the Uzbek president says.