Kuwait reports intercepting 32 Iranian drones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Kuwait's air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 32 drones launched from Iranian territory.

The announcement was made by Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, the official spokesperson for Kuwait's Ministry of Defense.

According to him, debris from the intercepted drones caused material damage in several residential areas.

In a statement published on the Ministry of Defense official X account, the Iranian attack was believed to have targeted several key facilities in the country. Following the interception of the aerial threats, debris fell into residential neighborhoods, damaging property, but no casualties or injuries were reported.