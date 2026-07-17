Trend News Agency receives State Committee award for religious affairs coverage

GUSAR, Azerbaijan, July 17. As previously reported, a conference dedicated to the 151st anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press, titled “Coverage of Religious Issues in the Media: Shared Responsibility for Maintaining Religious Stability,” was organized by the State Committee for Relations with Religious Organizations, Trend’s correspondent reports.

Following the conference, an awards ceremony for media organizations was held.

Among the media organizations honored was the Trend International News Agency.

Thus, the Trend International News Agency was honored for its highly professional coverage of the conference “Coverage of Religious Issues in the Media: Shared Responsibility for Maintaining Religious Stability” and for its effective cooperation.

Sahil Kerimli, deputy director of the Trend International News Agency, received the award on behalf of the agency.