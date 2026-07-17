Azerbaijan's Qarabag advances to UEFA Europa League second qualifying round

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Azerbaijan's Qarabag football club played the second-leg match of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round.

The Aghdam-based club faced Iceland's Vestri away from home. After securing a 3-0 victory in the first leg in Baku, the Azerbaijani side repeated the same scoreline on the road, winning 3-0.

Goals in the match, played at Trottarvöllur Stadium in Reykjavik, were scored by Jaly Mouaddib in the 5th minute, Pedro Bicalho in the 29th minute, and Zakaria Sawo in the 56th minute.

Qarabag will face Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.