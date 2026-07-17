Kazakhstan's real household incomes return to growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Kazakhstan's real household incomes returned to positive growth in the first quarter of 2026 for the first time in a year, supported by slowing inflation.

This was announced in a report published by the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

According to the ministry, which cites figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, real monetary income rose by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period of the previous year.

The ministry notes that the average nominal per capita monthly income reached 252,619 tenge (about $541), up 11.8% compared to the same period of 2025. The ministry attributed the improvement to a gradual slowdown in inflation and stabilization of consumer prices. Annual inflation has been easing steadily since the beginning of the year, falling to 10.3% in June.

Income from paid employment remained the main source of household earnings, accounting for about two-thirds of total monetary income.

Average monthly nominal wages increased by 9.1% in the first quarter, while the real wage index stood at 97.7%. Wage growth varied across sectors, with the strongest increases recorded in agriculture (20.3%), financial and insurance activities (18.1%), manufacturing (14%), and transport and warehousing (12.9%).

"High wage growth in the non-oil sector is important, as it reflects the gradual expansion of opportunities to increase household incomes through production development, higher labor productivity, and the creation of quality jobs," the Ministry of National Economy said.

The ministry noted that ensuring sustainable growth in real household incomes remains one of the government's key economic policy objectives. Under the Joint Action Program of the Government, the National Bank, and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market for 2026–2028, Kazakhstan targets annual real income growth of no less than 2–3%.

According to Trend's analysis, Kazakhstan's return to positive real household income growth marks an encouraging turning point after a year of pressure from high inflation, suggesting that macroeconomic stabilization measures are beginning to produce tangible benefits for households. The combination of easing inflation and steady nominal income growth is helping preserve consumers' purchasing power, creating conditions for a gradual recovery in domestic demand. Particularly notable is the strong wage growth in agriculture, manufacturing, finance, and transport, indicating that income gains are becoming more broadly based beyond the country's traditional oil sector. This trend supports the government's objective of diversifying the economy while fostering higher productivity and creating better-quality jobs. If inflation continues to moderate and labor market conditions remain favorable, real income growth could accelerate further in the coming quarters. Overall, the latest figures point to improving economic resilience and provide a solid foundation for achieving Kazakhstan's medium-term target of sustainable annual real income growth.