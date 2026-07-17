Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss expanding cooperation in geology

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discussed expanding cooperation in geology, subsoil use, and groundwater management.

This was announced by the press service of the Uzbek Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology.

According to the ministry, the discussions took place during a working visit by Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology, R. Yusupov, to Kyrgyzstan.

"During the talks, the sides are discussing the preparation of a joint action plan in the mining and geological sectors, the implementation of joint projects on the exploration and development of mineral deposits, as well as the exchange of advanced geological exploration technologies," the ministry said.

The parties also focused on studying Kyrgyzstan's experience in the rational use, protection, and monitoring of groundwater resources. In addition, they discussed the introduction of modern digital technologies and artificial intelligence into hydrogeological modeling, analysis, and forecasting.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further expanding cooperation and implementing joint projects in geology and the sustainable use of natural resources.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan maintain strong, comprehensive strategic ties supported by resolved border disputes and rapidly growing bilateral trade. The two nations have set an ambitious goal to double bilateral trade to $2 billion by 2030, driven by joint ventures in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure.