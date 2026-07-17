IDD releases Summer 2026 Edition of Baku Dialogues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) at ADA University is pleased to announce the publication of its latest edition of Baku Dialogues, its flagship English-language quarterly policy journal.

The Summer 2026 issue brings together leading scholars and policy practitioners to examine the major geopolitical, economic, and strategic developments shaping the Silk Road region and the wider international order. Organized into four thematic sections, "Old Orders, New Ruptures," "Azerbaijan's Geoeconomic Statecraft: At Home and Abroad," "The Caspian Under Stress," and "Reconciliation and Return: A Personal Reflection", the edition explores the evolving foundations of global power, geoeconomic transformation, environmental security, and post-conflict reconciliation.

The opening section, "Old Orders, New Ruptures," examines the shifting foundations of today's international system. Director of the McLarty Associates, Mohammed Soliman's "The Political Foundations of American Power at 250" explores how America's long-term strategic strength depends on political renewal and institutional resilience. Seton Hall University scholar Purnaka L. de Silva and retired senior U.S. diplomat Jaidev "Jay" Singh analyze the global implications of the Trump-Xi Beijing Summit, while co-founder and deputy director of the Topchubashov Center, Murad Muradov's "The Strategic Meaning of the Iranian War" assesses how recent regional conflicts may reshape the emerging international order.

The second section, "Azerbaijan's Geoeconomic Statecraft: At Home and Abroad," focuses on Azerbaijan's evolving economic and energy strategy. Chief Technical Representative of the CETCO industrial group in the Caspian Region, Artem Krashakov's "Deep Diversification of Azerbaijan's Energy Sector as a New Stage of Development" examines the country's expanding energy agenda beyond hydrocarbons. Professor of the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST), Elliott Ahn's "Baku's 'Beyond Black Gold' Model" explores Azerbaijan's approach to state capitalism and economic transformation, while international law and security expert Samira Y. Safarova's "Supporting Syria's Energy Security" discusses energy cooperation as an emerging pillar of the Ankara-Baku relationship.

The third section, "The Caspian Under Stress," features the professor of ADA University, Rodrigo Labardini's "Caspian Desiccation: Social, Political, and Legal Challenges," which examines the environmental, political, and legal consequences of the Caspian Sea's declining water levels and underscores the need for greater regional cooperation in addressing this growing challenge.

The issue concludes with "Reconciliation and Return: A Personal Reflection," in which IDD Director for Policy Research and Analysis Damjan Krnjević Mišković reflects, in his personal capacity, on the opportunities and limitations of reconciliation processes in the Western Balkans and the South Caucasus. Through "The Use and Abuse of Reconciliation in the Western Balkans and the South Caucasus," he offers a thoughtful perspective on memory, return, and the enduring complexities of post-conflict peacebuilding.

This edition of Baku Dialogues provides timely policy perspectives on the geopolitical, geoeconomic, and environmental transformations redefining the Silk Road region and contributes to broader discussions on the future of international order.

The full issue is available for reading and download on bakudialogues.idd.az