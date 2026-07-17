Uzbekistan becomes co-founder of World AI Cooperation Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Uzbekistan has officially become one of the co-founding members of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO).

This is reflected in the statement published on Uzbekistan's government portal.

The country became a member during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) held in Shanghai, China.

''The signing ceremony of the 'Agreement on the Establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO)' was held as part of the conference,'' the statement reads.

The landmark event was attended by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, foreign ministers, official delegations from the founding member states, as well as high-level representatives of various international organizations and the diplomatic corps. Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov represented Uzbekistan at the signing ceremony.

Meanwhile, the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) is an independent, intergovernmental international organization headquartered in Shanghai. Established on July 16, 2026, it was founded by an agreement signed by 29 nations to promote international cooperation and inclusive global governance in AI. By joining the organization as a co-founder, Uzbekistan expects to take a major step forward in strengthening its integration into the global AI ecosystem, expanding its international technological partnerships, and actively attracting leading global expertise and state-of-the-art technologies to the country.