KMG-Aero to provide aircraft refueling services for ASL Airlines Belgium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. KazMunayGas-Aero, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG), has signed an agreement with Belgian cargo airline ASL Airlines Belgium to provide aircraft refueling services at Almaty International Airport.

This was reflected in a statement published by KazMunayGas.

"This work is being carried out in accordance with the Head of State's instructions to strengthen Kazakhstan's position as a key Eurasian aviation hub and to increase the country's transport and logistics potential," the statement says.

According to the information, KazMunayGas-Aero will provide "into-plane" refueling services for the flights of the European carrier in compliance with international quality standards.

The agreement is part of efforts to strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a key Eurasian aviation hub and expand the country’s transport and logistics potential. Almaty Airport’s strategic location at the crossroads between Europe and Asia makes it an attractive destination for transit technical stops and cargo operations.

ASL Airlines Belgium, founded in 1999 and formerly known as TNT Airways, is part of the global ASL Aviation Holdings group. The carrier operates a fleet that includes Boeing 737 narrow-body aircraft and Boeing 747-400ERF wide-body freighters, providing cargo services across major international routes, including destinations in China, the United States and Europe.

The airline also operates its main hub at Liège Airport in Belgium and manages logistics chains for express operator FedEx-TNT.

The expansion of cooperation with leading global cargo carriers is part of KazMunayGas-Aero’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the international aviation fuel supply market, expand partnerships and ensure reliable aviation fuel services at airports across Kazakhstan.