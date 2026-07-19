Azerbaijani Embassy building damaged in missile strikes on Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The administrative building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine was damaged as a result of a massive missile attack carried out by Russian forces on Kyiv during the night of July 19.

The blast from a missile that struck 200–250 meters from the embassy building, opposite the Lukianivska metro station, shattered windows at the diplomatic mission and caused cracks in the ceiling.

No embassy staff members were injured.

Since the start of the war, the administrative building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv has been damaged several times during aerial attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

