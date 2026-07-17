UK MP highlights Azerbaijan’s strategic importance in energy and transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Azerbaijan’s role as a key UK energy partner and a source of stability in the South Caucasus is becoming increasingly important, Chairman of the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Azerbaijan Bob Blackman said during the Sir David Amess Summer Adjournment.

This is mentioned in a statement published by the UK Parliament.

Blackman noted that his recent visit to Azerbaijan demonstrated the country’s growing strategic importance for the United Kingdom, particularly amid changes affecting traditional transport routes and increasing geopolitical uncertainty.

"That reflects the importance of a country that is both a key UK energy partner and a source of stability in the south Caucasus. During the visit, I saw how disruptions to traditional routes through Russia and parts of the Middle East have elevated Azerbaijan’s role as a vital transport and aviation hub linking Europe and Asia via the Middle Corridor," he said.

The UK lawmaker emphasized that London should continue strengthening relations with Baku and ensure that bilateral cooperation reflects Azerbaijan’s growing role in regional and international affairs. "As geopolitical uncertainty grows, it is essential that the UK continues to strengthen its relationship with Azerbaijan and does not take it for granted. We should move quickly to deliver the strategic partnership announced last year, deepening cooperation in trade, investment, defence, education and digitalisation," Blackman noted.

He also highlighted the importance of continued cooperation in humanitarian areas, including support for mine-clearance efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. "Having witnessed the impact of landmine contamination in Azerbaijan at first hand, where the liberated territories are being brought back into operation, I also believe that the UK should continue supporting the mine-clearance efforts," he said.

Blackman added that the existing partnership between the two countries provides a foundation for further cooperation. "The UK and Azerbaijan already enjoy a strong partnership. The priority now is ensuring that our political relationship matches its growing strategic importance and that we continue to encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to live peacefully alongside each other," the UK lawmaker said.