Six countries hold planning conference for "Power of Unity 2026" joint military exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. A planning conference for the "Power of Unity 2026" joint military exercise was held with the participation of representatives from six countries.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, the conference took place at the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum, which operates under the National Defense University, and brought together delegations from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan.

Welcoming the participants, Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev highlighted the successful development of military cooperation among the participating countries. He said the primary objective of the "Power of Unity 2026" exercise is to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of the participating nations, improve the practical skills of military personnel, facilitate the exchange of experience, and contribute to lasting peace and security.

Conference participants were briefed in detail on the exercise's objectives, scenario, and planned combat drills.

As part of the conference, the delegations visited the area where the exercise will be held and clarified the tasks to be carried out.

At the conclusion of the conference, the participating countries signed a protocol summarizing the results of the meeting and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.