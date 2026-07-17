President Tokayev calls for inclusive global AI governance at Shanghai summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the transformative power of artificial intelligence and calling for an equitable, human-centric approach to its global governance

This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh president, following Tokayev's address at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai.

Speaking at the event themed "Partnership in AI for a Bright Future," the Kazakh President recognized China's leading role in the technological revolution, noting that Chinese researchers represent more than half of the world's AI specialists and hold the largest number of patents in the sector. He fully endorsed the summit's core concept of "AI for Good, AI for All" and linked the development of technology to the broader vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, a strategic initiative championed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In his speech, President Tokayev drew attention to the rapid commercialization of artificial intelligence, noting that global investments in AI infrastructure have been growing by an average of 47% annually, with the global market projected to reach nearly $5 trillion by 2033. He emphasized that the comprehensive management of AI must cover the entire supply chain, ranging from semiconductor manufacturing and data centers to ethical considerations and the protection of human dignity. Tokayev warned that this technological transition is occurring amid heightened geopolitical fragmentation and a lack of mutual trust among global powers, urging the international community to utilize AI to shift from conflict resolution to prevention.

The President strongly advocated for democratizing access to advanced technologies to prevent a widening digital divide between developed and developing nations.

"No country should remain just a consumer of AI," Tokayev emphasized. "Every state must have the opportunity to build its own human capital, digital infrastructure, and institutional capacity. It is once again a matter of justice and fairness. Our common task is to ensure that artificial intelligence serves the interests of the economy and society, while remaining under the skillful and sensible control of humanity."

Concluding his remarks, the Kazakh leader hailed the newly established World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) as a historic milestone. He expressed confidence that the organization will serve as a foundational pillar for a universal global governance architecture, acting as a key instrument to foster mutually beneficial cooperation, economic prosperity, and security for the global community.