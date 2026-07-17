Azerbaijan creates 'Electronic Participation' subsystem within e-government system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the “Regulations on the Electronic Government Information System.”

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the decree, an “Electronic Participation” subsystem will be incorporated into the structure of the Electronic Government Information System.

The following functions will be provided through this subsystem:

- Realization of the right of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan to legislative initiative in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the Procedure for the Exercise by Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan of the Right to Legislative Initiative”;

- Implementation of the forms of public participation provided for by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Public Participation.”

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan will serve as the owner and operator of the subsystem.

The Cabinet of Ministers should resolve issues arising from this Decree, and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan should take measures to establish and improve the operation of the subsystem.