Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 128.8 manat ($75.76), or 1.9%, this week.
According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold fell by 157.3 manat ($92.53), or 2.2%, compared to last week, coming in at 6,844 manat ($4,026.06).
|The price of one troy ounce of gold
|
July 6
|7,073 manat ($4,160)
|
July 13
|
6,897.8 manat ($4,057.53)
|
July 7
|7,016 manat ($4,127)
|
July 14
|
6,836.5 manat ($4,021.47)
|
July 8
|7,013 manat ($4,125)
|
July 15
|
6,861.2 manat ($4,036)
|
July 9
|6,908 manat ($4,064)
|
July 16
|
6,856.9 manat ($4,033.47)
|
July 10
|6,995 manat ($4,114)
|
July 17
|
6,768.9 manat ($3,981.71)
|Average price per week
|7,001 manat ($4,120)
|Average price per week
|
6,844.3 manat ($4,026.06)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 5.08 manat ($2.99), or 5.1%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver rose by 4.96 manat ($2.92), or 4.8%, compared to last week, standing at 97.5 manat ($57.35).
|The price of one troy ounce of silver
|
July 6
|105.19 manat ($61.88)
|July 13
|
98.9 manat ($58.18)
|
July 7
|103.47 manat ($60.87)
|July 14
|
98.3 manat ($57.82)
|July 8
|102.6 manat ($60.36)
|July 15
|
99.5 manat ($58.53)
|July 9
|98.57 manat ($57.99)
|July 16
|
97.1 manat ($57.12)
|July 10
|102.59 manat ($60.35)
|July 17
|
93.8 manat ($55.18)
|Average price per week
|102.49 manat ($60.29)
|Average price per week
|
97.5 manat ($57.35)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 5.4 manat ($3.18), or 0.2%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum went down by 3.75 manat ($2.21), or 0.1%, compared to last week, amounting to 2,760.3 manat ($1,623.71).
|The price of one troy ounce of platinum
|July 6
|2,784 manat ($1,638.15)
|July 13
|
2,726.6 manat ($1,603.88)
|July 7
|2,745 manat ($1,614.84)
|July 14
|
2,734.5 manat ($1,608.53)
|July 8
|2,790 manat ($1,641.41)
|July 15
|
2,784.9 manat ($1,638.18)
|
July 9
|2,719 manat ($1,599.59)
|July 16
|
2,834.5 manat ($1,667.35)
|July 10
|2,780 manat ($1,635.69)
|July 17
|
2,721.2 manat ($1,600.71)
|Average price per week
|2,764 manat ($1,630)
|Average price per week
|
2,760.3 manat ($1,623.71)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 11.6 manat ($6.82), or 0.5%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium climbed by 25.93 manat ($15.25), or 1.2%, compared to last week, reaching 2,170.8 manat ($1,276.94).
|The price of one troy ounce of palladium
|July 6
|2,163 manat ($1,273)
|July 13
|
2,129.6 manat ($1,252.71)
|July 7
|2,148 manat ($1,264)
|July 14
|
2,155.2 manat ($1,267.76)
|July 8
|2,168 manat ($1,275)
|July 15
|
2,223.4 manat ($1,307.88)
|July 9
|2,087 manat ($1,227)
|July 16
|
2,227.8 manat ($1,310.47)
|July 10
|2,158 manat ($1,270)
|July 17
|
2,117.97 manat ($1,245.86)
|Average price per week
|2,144 manat ($1,260)
|Average price per week
|
2,170.8 manat ($1,276.94)