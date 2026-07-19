Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 128.8 manat ($75.76), or 1.9%, this week.

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold fell by 157.3 manat ($92.53), or 2.2%, compared to last week, coming in at 6,844 manat ($4,026.06).

The price of one troy ounce of gold July 6 7,073 manat ($4,160) July 13 6,897.8 manat ($4,057.53) July 7 7,016 manat ($4,127) July 14 6,836.5 manat ($4,021.47) July 8 7,013 manat ($4,125) July 15 6,861.2 manat ($4,036) July 9 6,908 manat ($4,064) July 16 6,856.9 manat ($4,033.47) July 10 6,995 manat ($4,114) July 17 6,768.9 manat ($3,981.71) Average price per week 7,001 manat ($4,120) Average price per week 6,844.3 manat ($4,026.06)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 5.08 manat ($2.99), or 5.1%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver rose by 4.96 manat ($2.92), or 4.8%, compared to last week, standing at 97.5 manat ($57.35).

The price of one troy ounce of silver July 6 105.19 manat ($61.88) July 13 98.9 manat ($58.18) July 7 103.47 manat ($60.87) July 14 98.3 manat ($57.82) July 8 102.6 manat ($60.36) July 15 99.5 manat ($58.53) July 9 98.57 manat ($57.99) July 16 97.1 manat ($57.12) July 10 102.59 manat ($60.35) July 17 93.8 manat ($55.18) Average price per week 102.49 manat ($60.29) Average price per week 97.5 manat ($57.35)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 5.4 manat ($3.18), or 0.2%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum went down by 3.75 manat ($2.21), or 0.1%, compared to last week, amounting to 2,760.3 manat ($1,623.71).

The price of one troy ounce of platinum July 6 2,784 manat ($1,638.15) July 13 2,726.6 manat ($1,603.88) July 7 2,745 manat ($1,614.84) July 14 2,734.5 manat ($1,608.53) July 8 2,790 manat ($1,641.41) July 15 2,784.9 manat ($1,638.18) July 9 2,719 manat ($1,599.59) July 16 2,834.5 manat ($1,667.35) July 10 2,780 manat ($1,635.69) July 17 2,721.2 manat ($1,600.71) Average price per week 2,764 manat ($1,630) Average price per week 2,760.3 manat ($1,623.71)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 11.6 manat ($6.82), or 0.5%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium climbed by 25.93 manat ($15.25), or 1.2%, compared to last week, reaching 2,170.8 manat ($1,276.94).