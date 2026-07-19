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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy News 19 July 2026 08:30 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Economic Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 128.8 manat ($75.76), or 1.9%, this week.

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold fell by 157.3 manat ($92.53), or 2.2%, compared to last week, coming in at 6,844 manat ($4,026.06).

The price of one troy ounce of gold

July 6

 7,073 manat ($4,160)

July 13

6,897.8 manat ($4,057.53)

July 7

 7,016 manat ($4,127)

July 14

6,836.5 manat ($4,021.47)

July 8

 7,013 manat ($4,125)

July 15

6,861.2 manat ($4,036)

July 9

 6,908 manat ($4,064)

July 16

6,856.9 manat ($4,033.47)

July 10

 6,995 manat ($4,114)

July 17

6,768.9 manat ($3,981.71)
Average price per week 7,001 manat ($4,120) Average price per week

6,844.3 manat ($4,026.06)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 5.08 manat ($2.99), or 5.1%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver rose by 4.96 manat ($2.92), or 4.8%, compared to last week, standing at 97.5 manat ($57.35).

The price of one troy ounce of silver

July 6

 105.19 manat ($61.88) July 13

98.9 manat ($58.18)

July 7

 103.47 manat ($60.87) July 14

98.3 manat ($57.82)
July 8 102.6 manat ($60.36) July 15

99.5 manat ($58.53)
July 9 98.57 manat ($57.99) July 16

97.1 manat ($57.12)
July 10 102.59 manat ($60.35) July 17

93.8 manat ($55.18)
Average price per week 102.49 manat ($60.29) Average price per week

97.5 manat ($57.35)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 5.4 manat ($3.18), or 0.2%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum went down by 3.75 manat ($2.21), or 0.1%, compared to last week, amounting to 2,760.3 manat ($1,623.71).

The price of one troy ounce of platinum
July 6 2,784 manat ($1,638.15) July 13

2,726.6 manat ($1,603.88)
July 7 2,745 manat ($1,614.84) July 14

2,734.5 manat ($1,608.53)
July 8 2,790 manat ($1,641.41) July 15

2,784.9 manat ($1,638.18)

July 9

 2,719 manat ($1,599.59) July 16

2,834.5 manat ($1,667.35)
July 10 2,780 manat ($1,635.69) July 17

2,721.2 manat ($1,600.71)
Average price per week 2,764 manat ($1,630) Average price per week

2,760.3 manat ($1,623.71)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 11.6 manat ($6.82), or 0.5%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium climbed by 25.93 manat ($15.25), or 1.2%, compared to last week, reaching 2,170.8 manat ($1,276.94).

The price of one troy ounce of palladium
July 6 2,163 manat ($1,273) July 13

2,129.6 manat ($1,252.71)
July 7 2,148 manat ($1,264) July 14

2,155.2 manat ($1,267.76)
July 8 2,168 manat ($1,275) July 15

2,223.4 manat ($1,307.88)
July 9 2,087 manat ($1,227) July 16

2,227.8 manat ($1,310.47)
July 10 2,158 manat ($1,270) July 17

2,117.97 manat ($1,245.86)
Average price per week 2,144 manat ($1,260) Average price per week

2,170.8 manat ($1,276.94)

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