Azerbaijan beach soccer team wins Euro Beach Soccer League Division B (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Azerbaijan's national beach soccer team has won Division B of the Euro Beach Soccer League (EBSL) qualifying stage held in Batumi, Georgia.

According to the statement of Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), in the final, Azerbaijan defeated Latvia 4-0. Elshad Manafov scored twice, while Orkhan Mammadov and Ramil Aliyev each added a goal.

With this victory, Azerbaijan claimed the Division B title and secured promotion to the Euro Beach Soccer League Division A, where it will compete against Europe's strongest national teams starting next season.

Azerbaijan's players also received individual honors, with Elchin Gasimov named the tournament's Best Goalkeeper and Sahib Mammadov awarded the Best Player title.