Turkmenistan, Georgia strengthen transport ties through new agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Turkmenistan and Georgia have signed several documents aimed at expanding cooperation in the transport and maritime sectors, including railway connectivity and transport safety.

This was reported by the press service of the Turkmen government, following President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

According to the information, the legal framework of Turkmen-Georgian cooperation was supplemented with several bilateral documents covering various areas.

"A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan and Georgian Railway JSC on further strengthening cooperation in the railway sector," the statement of the government says.

The parties also signed documents between the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan and Georgian organizations focused on maritime transport safety, training of specialists, and cooperation in maritime education.

The agreements are expected to contribute to the development of transport links between Turkmenistan and Georgia and support the expansion of regional logistics cooperation.

Turkmenistan and Georgia play an important role in strengthening connectivity between Central Asia and Europe, including through the development of multimodal transport routes linking the Caspian Sea region with the Black Sea and European markets.

The countries also signed documents covering cooperation in foreign policy, healthcare, education, culture, financial control, state property management, and privatization.