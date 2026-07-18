Namangan International Airport upgrade gains pace in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The expansion of Namangan International Airport is underway as Uzbekistan continues construction of a new passenger terminal and cargo facilities aimed at increasing the passenger and freight handling capacity.

This was reflected in the statement published by the press service of the Namangan regional administration.

Governor of Namangan region Shavkatjon Abdurazzakov inspected the progress of construction works at the airport and reviewed the current stages of the project implementation.

The inspection followed a review of the project by Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on June 23 during his working visit to the Fergana Valley.

"As part of the $ 175 million project, a three-story terminal with an area of 22,600 square meters will be built by the end of 2026. It will be able to serve 1,200 passengers per hour, more than 3 million passengers per year," the statement says.

After completion, the airport’s annual passenger capacity is expected to exceed 3 million people. The new terminal will include passenger service areas, border and customs control facilities, visa services, a business lounge, medical facilities, and commercial spaces.

The project is also expected to create around 550 jobs.

In addition to passenger services, the expansion plans include the construction of a cargo terminal by the end of 2027. The facility is planned to process up to 50 tons of cargo per day and will be used to support the transportation of agricultural and industrial goods.

According to the regional administration, the development of cargo infrastructure is aimed at expanding export logistics opportunities for producers in the Fergana Valley.

Following the inspection, Abdurazzakov instructed project managers and contractors to maintain construction schedules, ensure compliance with technical requirements, and continue work on the facility’s commissioning stages.