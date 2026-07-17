Azerbaijani FM highlights positive trend in relations with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are showing a positive trend, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"I am confident that today we will be able to discuss in detail the trade and economic agenda, an important element of which is the regular engagement of the intergovernmental commission between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. Its 24th meeting was held in April this year.

In this regard, we believe that despite all the challenges facing the global economy as a whole, the trend between our countries remains positive. Today, we will likely focus in greater detail on the figures and indicators for 2025, as well as on the areas identified for the near future," he said.

Bayramov noted that the humanitarian sphere has traditionally been an important element of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"Naturally, we are ready to discuss the full range of regional and international agenda items of mutual interest, including our contacts and cooperation within international platforms," the Azerbaijani foreign minister added.