Tokayev, Cambodian PM outline roadmap for trade, digital partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Kazakhstan and Cambodia outlined potential for trade expansion and digital partnership initiatives at a meeting in Shanghai.

This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh president, following the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai.

During the high-level meeting, both leaders focused on strategic plans to inject positive dynamics into their trade-economic relations, identifying agriculture, textiles, tourism, construction, food processing, transport, and logistics as the primary sectors for immediate development. As part of these trade expansion plans, Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to significantly scale up its exports of grain, mineral fertilizers, and other high-demand agricultural products directly to the Cambodian market.

Beyond physical trade, a key pillar of the future bilateral roadmap is technological exchange. Highlighting Kazakhstan's global standing as one of the top 24 nations in the UN E-Government Development Index, President Tokayev offered to actively share the country's advanced digital public services and IT solutions to support Cambodia's ongoing digitalization efforts. Prime Minister Hun Manet welcomed these plans, confirming Cambodia's strong interest in cementing relations and pledging comprehensive government support to facilitate joint ventures between the business communities of both nations.

The leaders also reviewed plans for multilateral cooperation, with President Tokayev expressing gratitude for Cambodia's active role in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and briefing his counterpart on Kazakhstan's global water diplomacy initiative.

"The President of Kazakhstan briefed the Prime Minister on Astana's initiative to establish the International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN," the statement reads.

Concluding the discussions, Prime Minister Hun Manet extended an official invitation to President Tokayev to pay a state visit to Cambodia at a mutually convenient time to finalize these emerging bilateral agreements.