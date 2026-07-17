Azerbaijan stands ready to host next '3+3' format meeting, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Azerbaijan’s proposal to host the next meeting of the “3+3” format (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Russia, and Türkiye) remains in effect.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made this remark during a joint press conference following his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

He recalled that President Ilham Aliyev was the first to propose this initiative back in 2021.

“It is also important, perhaps, to note that in 2021, in the context of the situation in the South Caucasus, we faced a different situation and different dynamics. Today, the situation is changing dramatically. Three meetings have been held so far in Moscow, Tehran, and Istanbul in 2024. In 2024, following the third meeting, the Azerbaijani side proposed holding the next meeting in Azerbaijan. We believe that this format is in demand and important, but the participating countries must discuss the full range of issues of mutual interest to our nations. And given this understanding and perception, if I may say so, of a consensus-based approach, Azerbaijan’s proposal to host this platform in our country remains in effect,” he said.