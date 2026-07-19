Azerbaijan sheds light on its natural gas export volume

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Azerbaijan’s gas exports totaled 12.7 billion cubic meters in the period from January through June.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, this figure is 0.6 billion cubic meters, or 5%, higher than during the same period last year.

Over the reporting period, 5.9 billion cubic meters (0.2 billion cubic meters, or 3.3%, less) of Azerbaijan's gas exports were destined for Europe, 4.9 billion cubic meters (remaining at the same level as during the same period last year) went to Türkiye (including 3 billion cubic meters via TANAP), 1.2 billion cubic meters (an increase of 0.1 billion cubic meters, or 9.1%) to Georgia, and 0.7 billion cubic meters to Syria.

Earlier, European Union Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen said in an exclusive interview with Trend that currently about half of Azerbaijan’s gas exports are destined for the European market.

"In January of this year, the first expansion of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline was completed, adding 1.2 billion cubic meters per year. This means additional gas supplies to the European market in 2026. We must not forget the economic impact: since its commissioning, the Southern Gas Corridor has become a key driver of Azerbaijan’s economic development. From the start of commercial deliveries via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline through 2024, gas exports to Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria have generated approximately 24 billion euros in revenue. "This is real and tangible growth," he stated.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, stated at the plenary session of ministers on the topic "International Cooperation for a Sustainable and Diversified Energy Future," held as part of Baku Energy Week, that:

"Azerbaijan exports oil to more than 20 countries, and the number of countries importing Azerbaijani natural gas has reached 16. This places our country among the world leaders in terms of the geographic reach of its pipeline gas exports," the minister noted.

Shahbazov noted that last year, Azerbaijan accounted for 8.1% of the European Union’s pipeline gas imports.

"Last year and during the first four months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 16.7 bcm of gas to Europe, 12.8 bcm to Türkiye, 3.3 bcm to Georgia, and 800 million cubic meters to Syria," he added.