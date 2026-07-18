Uzbekistan adopts medium-term fiscal strategy through 2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Uzbekistan has developed a Fiscal Strategy for 2027–2029, outlining the main directions of fiscal policy and providing a framework for the preparation of the country’s medium-term budget planning.

This was reported in a statement published by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

"The document includes forecasts of key macroeconomic indicators for the medium term, priority areas of fiscal policy, assessment of fiscal risks, as well as preliminary forecasts of revenues and expenditures of the consolidated budget of the Republic of Uzbekistan," the ministry said.

The strategy sets out projections for major economic indicators, budget revenues and expenditures, as well as measures aimed at improving fiscal risk assessment and management.

According to the document, fiscal policy in the coming years will focus on maintaining budget stability, improving public financial management mechanisms and ensuring more effective planning of state expenditures. The strategy also outlines approaches to strengthening the revenue base of the state budget and improving the efficiency of the allocation of public funds.

A separate focus of the document is maintaining public debt sustainability. The strategy envisages monitoring debt indicators, assessing potential fiscal risks and applying measures to ensure balanced management of public finances.

The document also includes provisions related to increasing transparency in budget processes, including the development of public finance reporting mechanisms and improving access to information on government revenues and expenditures.

The Fiscal Strategy will serve as a basis for preparing draft state budget laws and budget execution reports for the 2027–2029 period. It is designed to align annual budget planning with medium-term economic forecasts and fiscal policy priorities set by the government.