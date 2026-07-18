Uzbekistan drives transport industry growth with local manufacturing deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. More than 10,000 agreements worth 714 billion soms ($59.5 million) have been signed between transport sector organizations and local manufacturers in Uzbekistan.

This is reflected in a statement published by the Uzbek Ministry of Transport, following the "National Industrial Chain" exhibition dedicated to the transport sector, which was held on July 15-16 at the Sof Expo exhibition center in the Jambay district of Samarkand region.

The event was organized by the Agency for Industrial Cooperation and Public Procurement jointly with the Ministry of Transport, the Samarkand regional administration, major state customers in the transport sector, and industry enterprises.

The exhibition brought together five major transport industry enterprises, more than 80 local manufacturers, and showcased over 2,000 types of products, including components, technological solutions, and industrial developments for railway transport, civil aviation, road infrastructure, urban transport, and logistics.

"One of the highlights of the exhibition was that major transport industry customers provided detailed information on their current and future procurement needs, procurement plans for 2026 and beyond, product specifications, quality criteria, and annual demand volumes," the statement of the ministry says.

According to the ministry, the discussions allowed local companies to better assess market requirements and adjust their production plans to meet the needs of large customers. The exhibition also highlighted products that are currently imported but have potential for localization, as well as areas where new domestic production facilities could be developed.

The signed agreements are expected to contribute to expanding the participation of Uzbek manufacturers in transport-related supply chains, increasing the share of locally produced goods, and supporting the implementation of new industrial projects.

The "National Industrial Chain" exhibition also served as a platform for cooperation between government procurement organizations, manufacturers, investors, research institutions, and financial organizations involved in the development of the transport sector.