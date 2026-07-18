Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port increased by $2.68, or 3.02%, from the previous session to $91.50 per barrel.

The information was provided by oil market participants.

"The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by $2.61, or 3.07 percent, to $87.57 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil rose by $1.76, or 3.38 percent, compared to the previous level, reaching $53.90 per barrel.

The price of North Sea Dated Brent crude increased by $1.78, or 2.15 percent, from the previous level to $84.66 per barrel," the information said.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.