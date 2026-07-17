President of Uzbekistan orders targeted energy infrastructure overhauls

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev ordered systematic structural upgrades across regional power and gas networks before the winter heating season.

This was stated by the Uzbek presidential press service, following the briefing on public complaints regarding the matter.

"Analyses of the consumer complaints received during the first half of 2026 revealed a total of 39,220 inquiries concerning the fuel and energy complex. While this figure marks a 26.1% decrease compared to the same period last year, the government is treating the remaining volume as indicators of localized technical vulnerabilities. According to official metrics, 50% of the recorded grievances pertained to the supply of natural and liquefied gas, while 38.3% involved power grid stability. The complaints primarily centered on liquefied gas cylinder distribution schedules, localized electricity outages, lagging grid modernization projects, and drops in natural gas pipeline pressure," the statement says.

In response to these findings, President Mirziyoyev ordered a comprehensive audit of residential areas and public facilities that show high rates of recurring complaints. Regional administrations, or hokmiyats, alongside utility companies and local community representatives, have been tasked with drafting targeted localized action plans to repair malfunctioning infrastructure before cold weather elevates consumption demands.

The national preparation strategy mandates prioritizing the maintenance of transformer substations and power transmission lines in districts prone to frequent outages. Additionally, authorities have been directed to reinforce emergency repair crews, stabilize pipeline pressure in problematic distribution networks, and strictly adhere to delivery schedules for residential liquefied gas cylinders. Concluding the briefing, he emphasized that resolving these systemic energy bottlenecks in cooperation with regional authorities remains a prerequisite for ensuring uninterrupted supply to residential areas and social infrastructure through the upcoming winter.