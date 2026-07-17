Bank Respublika recognised by Euromoney as Azerbaijan's best bank for SMEs

Bank Respublika, one of Azerbaijan's leading banks, has been named Azerbaijan's Best Bank for SMEs at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026.

The winners were announced during the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026 ceremony held in London. For more than 30 years, the Awards for Excellence have been regarded as one of the banking industry's most prestigious international accolades, recognising financial institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation and excellence in customer service.

This prestigious award is an international recognition of Bank Respublika's consistent strategy to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), expand businesses' access to finance, develop innovative banking solutions and contribute to the sustainable growth of Azerbaijan's real economy.

In its assessment, Euromoney highlighted Bank Respublika's strong performance in the SME segment, continuous expansion of its products and services for entrepreneurs, development of digital banking solutions, enhancement of business processes, and significant contribution to improving access to finance for businesses across Azerbaijan.

"Receiving the Euromoney Award is a strong recognition of our consistent efforts to support entrepreneurship and develop innovative banking solutions. For us, this award is not only recognition of what we have achieved, but also an endorsement of our development strategy by one of the world's most respected international financial publications. We sincerely thank our customers and partners for their trust, as well as the management and employees of Bank Respublika for their professionalism, dedication and daily contribution to the Bank's development. It is thanks to our joint efforts that this prestigious international recognition has become possible," said Shakir Rahimov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bank Respublika.

Founded in 1969, Euromoney is one of the world's leading financial publications and a respected source of analysis on the global banking and financial industry. The Awards for Excellence recognise banks and financial institutions in more than 100 countries based on a comprehensive assessment of financial performance, innovation, digital transformation, customer service, business model effectiveness and strategic development. The awards are widely regarded as among the highest international distinctions in the global banking industry.