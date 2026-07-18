Tajikistan strengthens trade cooperation with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan reached approximately $10.7 million during the first half of 2026.

This was announced in a report published by the Agency on statistics under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

According to the report, from January through June, Tajikistan exported goods worth $3.05 million to Turkmenistan, while imports amounted to $7.62 million.

''Although Turkmenistan accounted for the smallest share of Tajikistan's trade among the four Central Asian partners, bilateral trade continued across a range of goods, reflecting ongoing economic cooperation between the neighboring countries.

Exports represented nearly 29% of total bilateral trade, highlighting the continued exchange of products between the two markets. Trade with Turkmenistan accounted for around 1% of Tajikistan's total trade with Central Asian countries during the reporting period,'' the report says.

The two countries continue to cooperate within regional initiatives aimed at improving transport connectivity and facilitating trade across Central Asia, creating additional opportunities for businesses engaged in cross-border commerce.

According to Trend's analysis, trade between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan reflects the gradual development of regional economic cooperation and expanding commercial links in Central Asia. Continued investment in transport infrastructure, logistics, and transit corridors could further support bilateral trade and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries. As regional connectivity improves, economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan is expected to continue developing.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) sees strengthening trade capacity and improving the regulatory environment as key factors for Tajikistan’s further integration into the global trading system, the WTO said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

According to the organization, cooperation with Tajikistan focuses on identifying trade policy priorities, supporting institutional reforms, improving trade facilitation mechanisms, and building local capacity through targeted technical assistance programs.