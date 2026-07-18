Azerbaijan sheds light on country's electricity production for 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Azerbaijan’s electricity production figures for the first half of the year have been released.

According to information from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, electricity production in Azerbaijan totaled 13.389 billion kWh from January through June 2026.

The ministry's data shows that thermal power plants (TPPs) generated 10.595 billion kWh, hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) generated 1.892 billion kWh, and other sources generated 902 million kWh.

''Specifically, wind power plants generated 475.7 million kWh, solar power plants generated 282.7 million kWh, and the municipal solid waste incineration plant generated 143.6 million kWh.

Compared to the same period last year, electricity generation at hydroelectric power plants increased by 31.2 million kWh, and at wind power plants by 454.7 million kWh.

Overall, electricity generation from renewable energy sources, including hydroelectric power plants, increased by 463.1 million kWh over the six months and totaled 2.794 billion kWh,'' the report states.

In addition, it is noted that during the reporting period, OJSC 'Azerenergy' generated 11.479 billion kWh of electricity, including 9.569 billion kWh from thermal power plants, 1.883 billion kWh at hydroelectric power plants, and 27.4 million kWh at solar power plants.

''Azerishig JSC generated 14 million kWh of electricity at its wind power plants in the first half of the year, while independent power plants generated 1.895 billion kWh. Over the six months, electricity exports totaled 241.2 million kWh, while imports amounted to 113.1 million kWh,'' the Ministry's statement noted.

In an exclusive interview with Trend, Javid Abdullayev, director of the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, stated that the country is actively continuing its efforts to export domestically produced renewable energy.

According to him, the use of renewable energy sources in many cases frees up traditional energy sources that are currently used for certain activities.

''As soon as these resources are made available, there is a certain demand for them on the market. In some cases, their price becomes high enough to contribute to the country’s economy. In this regard, our main activity is focused on increasing the volume of traditional energy resources made available. Renewable energy plants make it possible to free up fairly large volumes of gas. These can subsequently be exported to the European market, where they are in high demand. Our goal is to increase the share of renewable energy sources to 30% of installed capacity by 2030. However, preliminary estimates show that we will be able to achieve this goal as early as 2027–2028. Naturally, this figure will increase somewhat by 2030,'' he noted.