Tokayev proposes AI-based digital partnership between Kazakhstan and China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed launching the ''Kazakhstan-China Digital Bridge'' initiative.

This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh president, following Tokayev's address at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai.

According to the Kazakh leader, this program is designed to stimulate digital trade and create a practical model for integrating the digital economies of both nations within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. To deepen this technological partnership, Tokayev requested the support of the Chinese government to officially declare 2027 as the Year of Joint AI Initiatives between Kazakhstan and China.

Highlighting Kazakhstan's unique strategic advantages, the President emphasized that the country possesses all the necessary prerequisites to become a dynamic center of technological connectivity and digital trade. He pointed out that Kazakhstan’s vast energy resources, critical mineral deposits, modern transport corridors, and rapidly expanding digital infrastructure offer unprecedented opportunities to integrate regional markets and innovation ecosystems. To capitalize on these assets, digital transformation has been elevated to a national priority through the ''Digital Kazakhstan – 2029'' strategy, alongside the adoption of a dedicated Law on Artificial Intelligence and a comprehensive Digital Code. Furthermore, the country is actively developing the digital city of Alatau under a special constitutional legal regime to attract global tech giants, while Almaty is set to host the UN ESCAP Asia-Pacific Center for Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development.

Building on these domestic milestones, President Tokayev advanced several major international proposals to strengthen global and regional AI governance. As a co-founder of the newly established World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), he offered Kazakhstan’s capital as the venue for the body's landmark first gathering and proposed expanding its institutional footprint in the region.

''For us, it would be an honor to host the inaugural meeting of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization in Astana, President Tokayev stated. ''We also propose establishing a regional representative office of the Organization for Central Asia in Kazakhstan.''

Furthermore, the President called for the accelerated, secure deployment of AI technologies across critical economic sectors, including manufacturing, mining, energy, agriculture, healthcare, and water resource management. To ensure safe implementation, he urged the international community to harmonize national regulatory approaches and establish common global standards for testing and certifying AI systems. Tokayev concluded by stressing the urgent need to develop robust, coordinated safeguards to counter emerging digital risks, specifically targeting cyber threats, deepfakes, and digital fraud.