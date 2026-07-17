Kazakhstan and Thailand discuss trade boost and tourism links in Shanghai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Kazakhstan and Thailand discussed current dynamics of bilateral trade, as well as joint tourism initiatives at a bilateral meeting in Shanghai.

This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh president, following the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul.

During the talks, the Kazakh leader emphasized that Kazakhstan views Thailand as one of its key strategic partners in Southeast Asia.

"President Tokayev highly praised the upward trajectory of their economic interaction, noting that bilateral trade turnover surged by 76% in the first four months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, exceeding $110 million," the statement of the press service says.

He pointed out that this figure could be substantially increased, particularly by scaling up mutual supplies of agricultural and food products. To establish more favorable conditions for businesses, the President proposed intensifying direct interaction between the governments of both nations.

Tourism was highlighted as another highly promising pillar of bilateral relations. Traditionally, Thailand remains one of the most popular travel destinations for Kazakhstani citizens, with more than 150,000 Kazakh tourists visiting the country in 2025 alone. President Tokayev added that Kazakhstan, in turn, can offer Thai travelers unique and diverse holiday experiences, including world-class winter tourism opportunities.

In response, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed Thailand's strong interest in expanding cooperation across a broad spectrum of mutual interests. He stressed that Bangkok places great importance on injecting new momentum into bilateral relations, specifically in trade, economic exchanges, digitalization, and tourism. Concluding the meeting, President Tokayev extended an official invitation to Prime Minister Charnvirakul to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan to continue their high-level dialogue.